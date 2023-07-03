Young Sables Face Zimbabwe A In Send Off Match

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Young Sables will face a Zimbabwe A squad in a send-off match set for Prince Edwards on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe side will leave for Kenya the next day to take part in the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy 2023 gets underway on July 15 with the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi hosting all 16 matches.

Zimbabwe are in Group A with Scotland and Uruguay.

Group B has Hong Kong, China, Kenya, Samoa and Spain

In April, the Africa slot was filled by Zimbabwe, after an emphatic 60-6 win against Tunisia in the semi-finals of the Rugby Africa Barthes U20 Trophy.

This followed on from an earlier 55-0 win against Ivory Coast.

With the other finalists, Kenya, already qualified because of their status as host nation, reaching the final was sufficient to ensure the Young Sables would be Africa’s second team at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy.

But the Young Sables were not content with just qualifying, they had an African Under-20 title to defend and they went on to beat Kenya, 28-7, at a packed Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

[email protected]