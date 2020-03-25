Zifa Byo Province defers AGM

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Zifa Bulawayo Province has postponed its annual general meeting that had been scheduled for the weekend in light of regulations pronounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

Acting chairman, Allan “Ripper” Mpofu said in the interest of preserving the health of their members and also following Zifa’s directive to postpone football-related events, they have put the two AGMs on hold.

The Province was set to hold the AGM for Division Two and Division Three on Saturday with the AGM for juniors penciled in for Sunday.

“What is critical is that we do not put the life of our members at risk and again there are regulations that have been promulgated by the President and while gatherings that have 50 participants are allowed, we are going to be more than that. We will monitor the situation and be guided by Zifa and the national government,” said Mpofu.

He said registration was still going on and the deadline for affiliation had been scheduled for 28 March but is likely to be extended.

Mpofu said there is skeletal staff at the Zifa Byo office processing papers with player registration being done online.

Government banned the hosting of gatherings for 60 days from 20 March as a way to deal with the Covid-19 that has raged throughout the world since emerging in China in December and has so far seen three people being confirmed as testing positive in Zimbabwe.