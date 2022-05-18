Zim records increase in Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE last week recorded a sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases recorded with an average of 130 new cases being reported per day.

Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that 910 cases were recorded during the week.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that as at the 16th of May, 2022, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 positive cases had reached 249 431, with 242 537 recoveries and 5 484 deaths. The recovery rate was 97 percent, with 1 279 active cases recorded.

“The overall number of new cases increased during the week, with 910 cases recorded, compared to 361 the previous week. An average of 130 new cases were reported per day, compared to 52 the previous week. A total of 49 new admissions were recorded compared to 42 the previous week, with 8 patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit,” said the Minister.

She further revealed that in schools the country now has recorded a total of 66 new cases since schools opening after 14 new cases were recorded last week.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education continues to provide the requisite facilitation for the on-going COVID-19 vaccination blitz campaign in schools. Provinces are planning to extend the phase two vaccination blitz campaign by a few more weeks to ensure that all eligible learners are vaccinated and are maximally protected, especially during the winter season that is now upon us,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She noted that Cabinet has since directed that Provincial Medical Directors in collaboration with Provincial Education Directors submit, on a weekly basis, a list of schools in their provinces that meet the 70 percent second dose Covid-19 coverage.

“Cabinet also approved that all teams should continue working closely with community leaders to ramp up vaccination campaign activities, and encourage the most vulnerable groups, especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions to get vaccinated.

“All primary schools resume all sporting activities. Secondary Schools that have reached 70 percent Covid-19 second dose vaccination can resume non-contact sporting activities,” said the Minister.