Zimbabwe confirmed as host nation for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been confirmed as the host nation for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held at the end of this year.

The dates for the tournament are 21 November to 5 December.

On Thursday (today), the Sports and Recreation Commission and Zimbabwe Cricket made it public that the 10-team tournament will be held in the Southern African nation.

From the event to be held in Zimbabwe, three teams will make it to the next edition of the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted by New Zealand. The same tournament will also be a determiner for the two teams that will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Zimbabwe will be joined in the Qualifier by Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and United States of America.

SRC chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa congratulated Zimbabwe Cricket for securing the Qualifier.

“This development dovetails perfectly with your “Visit Zimbabwe” campaign launched in October last year, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, by President ED Mnangagwa.

“The participation of all teams in Zimbabwe will certainly market the country as a premier tourist destination as well as showcase Zimbabwe’s ability to host an event of this magnitude notwithstanding the Covid-19 environment,” said Mlotshwa.

He expressed his gratitude to the ICC for the world cricket governing body’s show of confidence in ZC.

“To the ICC, the SRC extends its appreciation for the vote of confidence in Zimbabwe Cricket.”

ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani thanked the ICC board for awarding Zimbabwe the rights to host the tournament.

“Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021,” said Mukuhlani.

The ZC boss said they will do everything they can to deliver a tournament that celebrates Zimbabwe in many ways.

“On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy and glory.

“I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and we are hoping to do,” Mukuhlani said.

As part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, the Lady Chevrons are taking on Thailand in four one day matches that started at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare on Wednesday that will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

@Mdawini_29