Zimbabwe thump Canada in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Plate League quarterfinals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE made a remarkable recovery with the bat to thump Canada by 95 runs in an International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup Plate League quarterfinal fixture at Ibbies Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Man of the Match Emmanuel Bawa scored 105 not out coming in to bat at number seven to rescue Zimbabwe, who had won the toss and chosen to bat from a precarious position of 54/5 in 151. overs to post a competitive 271 for seven in 50 overs.

Bawa faced up to 95 deliveries and struck 13 fours in his valiant innings that saved his team. Gareth Chirawu was the second highest run scorer with an unbeaten 54, with him and Bawa putting up an undefeated eighth wicket stand of 130 runs. Taurayi Tugwete also contributed 50 runs to Zimbabwe’s cause.

The Zimbabwean bowlers gave the Canadian batsmen a torrid time and had the Canadians at 69/5 in 20.4 overs. Pace bowlers Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Nkosilathi Nungu and off spinner Chirawu had two wickets apiece as Canada were bowled out for 176 runs in 47.3 overs.

Up next for the Zimbabwean youngsters is a Plate League semifinal clash with England at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Friday.

