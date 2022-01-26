ZIMRA commemorates International Customs day.

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) today joined the whole world in commemorating the International Customs Day in Bulawayo where various stakeholders gathered to celebrate the work done by customs officials.

The International Customs Day’s objective is to boost leadership, guidance, and support to customs administrations as World Customs Organization (WCO) states that while borders divide, it is the customs that establish a connection between countries.

This year’s commemorations went under the theme; ‘Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation Enhancing a Data Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem’.

In a speech read on his behalf by ZIMRA board vice chairperson Mrs Josephine Mathambo, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube said the theme for 2022 resonates well with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) in terms of digitalising services for convenience and proficiency in service delivery.

He applauded customs for their positive contribution in enabling the country’s economic fluidity.

“The World Customs Organization theme for 2022 could not be more appropriate given the dynamic rapid technological development that has given a rise in the use of digital tools all over the world in the digital global economy.

“Allow me to reflect on how customs have fared in the management of our ports of entry and all other inland offices to provide the services that continues to oil the wheels of our economy and the economies within the region, who rely on us as a major transit hub for exports from and imports to the continent”, he said.

He further applauded Customs for the ease in operation that they bring to various stakeholders like importers, exporters, transporters amongst many through their digital platforms that have contributed to effective trade facilitation.

“What is very significant to me today is the embracing of transformative technological innovation not only as a modernization strategy to create world class best practice, but also as part of internationally recommended interventions in direct response to the risks posed by Covid-19”, he said.

Prof Ncube said the digitalization of services by Customs is in liaison with vision 2030’s fourteen national priorities where chief among them is ‘Economic Growth and National Stability’.

“The relationship between trade and economic growth and development remains a critical focus pillar for effective trade facilitation, enabled by effective implementation process by customs and its allied sectors through the use of modern techniques. Indeed, customs in most instances in charged with the mandate to act on behalf of a large number of other government institutions due to their strategic position in the country.

“A significant positive impact from the use of automated systems is the removal of bureaucracy and human discretion, and hence removal of fertile ground for rent seeking and corruption, a scourge that not only ZIMRA but the entire nation is battling. Technology therefore enables swift, impartial and clinical decisions that protect both the fiscus and the integrity of our systems”, he said.

ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General, Mr Rameck Masaire emphasized the need to embrace innovation as a way of ensuring sustainability of service delivery in the face of devastating pandemic.

“ZIMRA has continued to increase its automation only footprint not only from a strategic planning perspective geared towards modernisation, but also as a direct response to Covid-19 threats, with measures aligned to social distancing, limited in office staff presence, telecommuting and the need for business continuity within Covid 19 restrictions.

“Regarding payments, ZIMRA has embraced online banking facilities to receipt payments from importers and other stakeholders. This has also reduced physical cash handling and eliminated the associated costs and risks”, he said.

The World Customs Organization General Secretary Dr Kunio Mikuriya joined the celebration virtual and shared further incite on the creation of a data ecosystem that Customs from all governments share.

“The focus in 2022 will be on digital data that custom administrations collect in large volumes through digital technologies. It will be scaling up customs digital transformation by erasing data culture and creating a data ecosystem. Over the years, customs digital technology has evolved rapidly and the customs can now tap into data from other government agencies. Making use of international standards will help ensure that the right people have access to the right data. The main ambition is to make data a common language among the customs communities,” he said.