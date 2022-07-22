ZIMSTAT to conduct a Post Census Enumeration Survey

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has announced that it will be conducting the Post Census Enumeration Survey (PES) to provide information on the magnitude of census coverage and content errors from today (Friday).

The exercise is expected to end on 27 July 2022.

The post enumeration survey (PES) is the complete re-enumeration of a representative sample of the census population and matching each individual who is enumerated in the post-enumeration survey with information from the main census of April 2022.

The survey is carried out immediately after census to evaluate the results of a census and used to estimate the level of under or over count (people missed or double counted) in the census and also to estimate the true population when necessary.

ZIMSTAT Public Relations and Communication Officer Mr Roland Chiringa said the post census enumeration will be conducted in line with the provisions of the Census and Statistics Act.

“The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) will be conducting the Post Census Enumeration Survey (PES) to provide information on the magnitude of census coverage and content errors from the 22nd-27th July 2022

“The 2022 Post Enumeration Survey is going to be conducted under the provisions of the Census and Statistics Act and information collected is strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only,” said Mr Chiringa.

He said all the field personnel will be wearing ZIMSTAT branded t-shirts and hats and will also be carrying official identification letters and thus ZIMSTAT seeks for cooperation from all households in the selected districts and wards.

The Post Census Enumeration Survey will be important to verify accuracy of responses for some key census questions (Content Error).

@nyeve14