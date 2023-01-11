4-H Zimbabwe unites political parties through dialogue

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Reporter

NON-profit organisation, 4-H Zimbabwe continues to foster peace within political parties after it recently held a political dialogue meeting in Matobo district.

As part of efforts to fulfill one of its mandate, on December 30, 4-H Zimbabwe brought together political parties that nclude the ruling party Zanu-PF, MDC-T and CCC to engage in discussions that foster unity and peace among youths from political parties.

The dialogue meeting held at a local hotel at Maphisa Growth Point in Matobo district, comes as the country braces for the 2023 harmonised elections.

In May, 4-H Zimbabwe hosted a tournament in Midlands province where various political parties played a series of netball and soccer matches.

Speaking at the dialogue meeting, ZANU-PF Youth League National Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare Cde Innocent Dube called on the public to walk on the talk by President Mnangagwa of being united as Zimbabweans.

“I would like to encourage every young person present to embrace each other’s differences and recognise that we are stronger when united than when divided.

“Let’s take a leaf from His Excellency ED Mnangagwa who has been on record preaching peace every day and encourages every Zimbabwe to work together towards attainment of Vision 2023,” said Cde Dube.

MDC Matebeleland South Youth Provincial Chairperson Mr Giyani Dube said: “As a youth leader, I encourage young people to desist from perpetuating violence. It is true that each and every person has a political party there are affiliated to, but it’s important to understand that political differences should not divide us as a nation.

“Let us remain united as young people. President Advocate Mwonzora has been on record emphasising need for national dialogue which is inclusive and we believe this is the starting point,” he said.

CCC Interim Youth Provincial Spokesperson for Matebeleland South Mr Graidon Phiri encouraged young people to desist from violence and respect other people’s views.

“Let’s desist from drug abuse because most of youth are violent when they are drunk. Our President Advocate Chamisa is a peaceful president and he told us to be the same. Every youth who believe in him should be a peace ambassador,” he said.

Director of 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation Mr John Muchenje gave special thanks to the parties present and for their pledge and commitment to peace building in Zimbabwe.

“We have one Zimbabwe, let us not be separated by differences in culture, regions and political ideologies. We are Zimbabweans first before all these divisions. Let’s all shun political violence and be peace ambassadors.

“As Zimbabwe is gearing for the 2023 harmonised election in mid-2023, we as an organisation would like encourage youth to desist from violence and campaign peacefully.

“As an organisation we will continue engaging youths across all political parties at provincial and district levels. We need the message of peace to reach every leve,” said Mr Muchenje.

4-H Zimbabwe has managed to engage the political parties Presidents that include His Excellency Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa from ZANU-PF, Advocate Nelson Chamisa President of CCC, Advocate Douglas Mwonzora from MDC, Professor Lovemore Madhuku President of NCA, Godfrey Tsenengamu President of FEEZ, Linda Masarira President of LEAD and Xolani Tshuma of ZEFF.