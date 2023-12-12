Access to improved drinking water increases

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ACCESS to improved drinking water has increased from 72 percent in 2020 to 78.4 percent in 2023 while access to basic water services also correspondingly rose from 57 percent to 60.3 percent in Zimbabwe.

This is according to the latest Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) Rural Livelihood Report, which also revealed that seventy six percent of boreholes and deep wells in rural areas are functional.

In a Post Cabinet Briefing this Tuesday, Dr Jenfan Muswere noted that open defecation had fallen from 30 percent in 2020 to 28.6 percent in 2023, despite access to improved sanitation having fallen from 65 percent to 61.1 percent. “Government is putting in place measures to address the low basic hygiene (that is handwashing with soap and safe water) in both rural and urban areas. Measures are also being instituted to address general WASH sector challenges, such as aged and dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate financing,” said Dr Muswere.

In terms of water security, Cabinet noted that while dam storage levels continue to decline due to the delayed onset of rains, the current national storage level of 74.4 percent is, nonetheless, higher than the 54.4 percent expected at this time of the year.

It was also revealed that there has been increased electricity supply resulting in ZINWA’s pumping stations’ capacity increasing to 68 percent during November 2023.

A key highlight in terms of urban water supply, is the establishment of the Harare Technical Committee to increase water production, reduce non-revenue water, and to improve sanitation. A similar Committee has also been formed for Bulawayo.

The nation is also informed that as at 6 December 2023, Zimbabwe’s Cumulative suspected cholera cases were 10 633, with 10 203 recoveries. The Minister of Health and Child Care is set to Conduct a field visit to Manicaland Province this week to assess the situation and assist in solving the challenges on the ground. A number of measures with the World Health Organisation (WHO) are being accelerated as the Minister of Health and Child Care has received huge consignment of cholera response commodities consisting of point of use water chlorination tablets, Intra-Venous fluids and various complete cholera treatment camps, cholera beds, non-food items, mobile toilets, tents and antibiotics from WHO.

