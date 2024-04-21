Australian business delegation to visit ZITF

The first Australian business delegation in more than 23 years will visit Zimbabwe and will visit the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which begins in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

In a statement Ambassador Joe Tapera Mhishi revealed that the business delegation arrives in Harare on 22 April, 2024 on a business exploratory

mission. The delegation coming from the city of Melbourne will participate at the ZITF from 23 – 26 April, 2024.

The visit to the ZITF marks the first such visit by an Australian business delegation in over 23 years.

The visit comes against the backdrop of the foreign policy of the Second Republic

focused on affirmation, engagement and re-engagement. In particular the pursuit of

economic diplomacy by the Second Republic.

A major highlight of the visit will be meetings between the visitors, government, the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) and other private sector players, aimed at exploring prospects of setting up in Zimbabwe an advanced livestock genetics project, amongst other collaborative opportunities.

The delegation consists of members of the

Australian based Zimbabwean diaspora, and businessmen including Mr James Scuderi, co-Founder of GLOSTA and Group Executive Director of the GETC Group – and Mr. Koby Jones, Founder and CEO of SILC Group, one of Australia’s leading independent fund trustees and management groups, with over $2.8Billion AUD under supervision. Further,

Dr. Rajneesh Verma, a renowned adyanced animal genetics expert is attending in his

capacity as Senior Division Lead of the GLOSTA Livestock Sciences and Horticulture

division. Dr Verma’s innovative scientific know-how includes creating cattle in a

laboratory. “We always hear that animals are born through natural breeding …but

selecting an animal’s health, its characteristics and its gender in the lab and making an

embryo outside of the animal’s body ….then implanting it in the uterus of female

ecipients can actually give a confirmed pregnancy and a healthy new born calf”, says

Dr Verma speaking from Thailand where he conducts work in advanced livestock

genetics.

An advanced livestock genetics project in Zimbabwe, would dovetail well and expedite

work on the government’s Zimbabwe National Beef Herd Growth Program and the

Zimbabwe National Dairy Herd Breeding Strategy, respectively

The working program for the delegation includes meetings with the Ministry of Mines

and Mining Development. There is interest in the delegation to invest in Zimbabwe’s

mining sector with focus on gold, gold & copper and lithium. A meeting with government

and the Chinhoyi University of Technology is also scheduled to discuss building student

accommodation for the university.

Additional meetings are scheduled with the Minerals Marketing Cooperation of

Zimbabwe (MMCZ) focused on the purchase of some samples of Zimbabwean

minerals. The delegation will also hold meetings with ZIDA, ZimTrade, ZERA, the

Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines, the Horticultural Development Council of Zimbabwe,

among others