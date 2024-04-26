Binga Craft Centre rides ZITF’s wave of opportunities

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

Binga Craft Centre, a stronghold of Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage, is reaping the benefits of its participation in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) with representatives from the craft centre reporting an influx of interest and increased sales, bringing optimism and hope for a brighter economic future for the community.

Binga Craft Centre known for its intricate wood carvings, baskets and pottery, has long been a source of pride for the local community.

In an interview, Binga Craft Centre Administration and Marketing Manager Mr Matabbeki Mudenda said the exposure from the ZITF has already yielded positive results for the centre and the community.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our crafts to a wider audience. The orders and inquiries we have received are a testament to the talent and hard work of our artisans,” he said.

Mr Mudenda said Binga Craft Centre has always benefited from its participation in the ZITF and that serves as a shining example of the potential for rural communities to thrive in the global economy.

“We hope that our success will inspire other local businesses and artisans to take advantage of the opportunities available at the ZITF and together, we can help to build a stronger and more prosperous Zimbabwe for all.”