Body Works Gym athletes head off to SA for Ultimate Nabba/WFF South African Amateur Championships

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BODY Works Gym athletes leave the country on Thursday for South Africa where they will compete in the Ultimate Nabba/WFF South African Amateur Championships to be held in Pretoria on Saturday.

Six bodybuilders, five male and one female make up the Body Works Gym team that will be on parade in the neighbouring country on Saturday.

Lovemore Munyamana, Prechard Hoko, Kylie MacDonald, Zibusiso Khumalo, Marvelous Gandah and Lancelot Ndlovu are the Body Works Gym athletes who are heading to Mzansi for the show which is taking place at the University of South Africa Auditorium.

Munyamana, Hoko, MacDonald, Khumalo and Ndlovu took part in last Saturday’s Zimbabwe National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships held in Harare. At the nationalised competition, Munyamana took silver in the senior men bodybuilding up to 80 kilograms, Khumalo won the junior men’s physique and took second place in junior men bodybuilding.

MacDonald, competing at the national championships for the first time won the women’s body fitness before settling for silver in the body fitness, a category she had high hopes of winning heading into the competition but was beaten to the title by Harare’s Sharraine Rama.

Ndlovu missed out on the top three in the men’s physique over 176cm where the winner was Tinotenda Gumbo of Harare. Hoko was second in the men’s physique up to and including 176cm which was won by Genius Gwara.

Last Tuesday, the Body Works Gym bodybuilders were given some valuable tips by United Kingdom based Zimbabwean, Rene Campbell who is an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness professional.

@Mdawini_29