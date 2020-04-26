Bosso Covid-19 crowd funding gathers momentum

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s Ekusileni Medical Centre crowd funding drive has raised $4 330, since its launch 10 days ago.

The fund is meant to raise funds for the medical centre that was identified as one of the institutions that will cater for Covid-19 patients.

“In our coffers we have $4 330 which came through the EcoCash biller code 70662 and $139 through our OneMoney merchant code 40533. What is pleasing to note is that our various supporters’ chapters are collecting donations via their WhatsApp groups and will be handing over the proceeds on Monday. We continue urging our fans, members and the generality of members to come through and to lend a hand in fighting this invisible enemy,” said Highlanders treasurer Donald Ndebele at the weekend.

The Bulawayo giants have been very active on social media preaching about the pandemic that has infected over 2,6 million people globally.

They have also been calling upon well wishers to donate via the two platforms with their players sending SOS video messages for people to donate towards the cause.

“I stand in front of you today not to talk about football or saving penalties but just making an appeal. Please help us raise funds for Ekusileni Hospital Covid-19 centre for people affected in and around Bulawayo,” said Bosso captain and reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda.

His deputy Nqobizitha Masuku also posted a video calling for donations.