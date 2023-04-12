Bosso, DeMbare match postponed

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

THE eagerly anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter between Highlanders and Dynamos, which was set for Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday has been postponed.

In a statement, the PSL indicated that the match will not take place on Saturday after the Sports and Recreation Commission directed that the two teams be in Mount Darwin on April 16 for the commencement of Independence Day festivities. Bosso and DeMbare are meeting in the Independence Cup final at Mount Darwin High School on April 18 where the Glamour Boys will be seeking revenge after losing last year’s final to Amahlolanyama 1-0 at a packed Barbourfields Stadium.

“Please be advised that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC scheduled to be played on Saturday 15 April 2023 has been postponed. This comes following a directive from the Sports and Recreation Commission for the teams to participate in the Independence Day activities which will commence on the 16th of April 2023. The postponed fixture will be rescheduled in due course,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

A new date for the match is expected to be announced by the PSL.

