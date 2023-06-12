Bosso Target Kudakwashe Mahachi

Highlanders gaffer Baltermar Brito and his technical team are reportedly targeting Kudakwashe Mahachi, according to an online publication Daily Goal.

“For South African teams, there is nothing but I can confirm that Highlanders have made an inquiry. They want him to join the team during the June window. Like I have always said, we are not rushing because we want the best possible club for him,” the player’s agent Gibson Mahachi, was quoted as saying.

Mahachi played for Highlanders and left in July 2014 to join Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa. He also played for Chicken Inn and Bantu Rovers.

