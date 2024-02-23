Brighton Ncube pens three year deal with Bosso

The Sunday News
Innocent Kurira
HIGHLANDERS concluded the signing of striker Brighton Ncube on a three-year-deal.
“We are delighted to confirm that Brighton Ncube has joined the club from Chicken Inn FC.
The 25-year-old striker penned a 3 year deal with the club,” the club announced.
Bustling Ncube is a product of the Highlanders development teams and has also had a stint at Bantu Rovers before joining the Gamecocks.
He has featured in the two friendly matches Bosso has played during off-season.
