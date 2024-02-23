Brighton Ncube pens three year deal with Bosso

23 Feb, 2024 - 17:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Brighton Ncube pens three year deal with Bosso

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS concluded the signing of striker Brighton Ncube on a three-year-deal.

“We are delighted to confirm that Brighton Ncube has joined the club from Chicken Inn FC.

The 25-year-old striker penned a 3 year deal with the club,” the club announced.

Bustling Ncube is a product of the Highlanders development teams and has also had a stint at Bantu Rovers before joining the Gamecocks.

He has featured in the two friendly matches Bosso has played during off-season.

-@innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting