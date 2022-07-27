Bulawayo Chiefs Queens continue to lead way in Zifa Southern Region Women’s League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs Queens continue to lead the way in the Zifa Southern Region Women’s Soccer League where they have a 100 percent winning record.

Coached by Evans Netha, Amakhosikazi have won all the seven matches they have played so far this season and picked all the 21 points on offer. Amakhosikazi have found the target 42 times and conceded zero goals. They are averaging six goals a match. Last Saturday, the Kimberly Maseko captained Bulawayo Chiefs Queens clobbered Lobengula City Queens 7-0 at Lobengula Rugby Ground.

A week before, they had massacred Western Rangers 11-0 at Pumula South Ground (Emarolini) in what remains their biggest win of the season.

In second place are Loxion Vipers with 17 points, collected from five wins and two draws while Ubuntu Queens, with five wins and two losses are third on 15 points. Street Set are up there with the best in fourth position on 13 points after recording four wins, one draw and two losses.

Chiefs, who have Mighty Warriors defender Nobuhle Majika in their ranks have not looked back since they started the season with a 6-0 drubbing of ZRP at Chiefs Village on 11 June, on a day striker Laureen Mupasi bagged a hat trick.

SOUTHERN REGION W.S.L. LOG STANDINGS WEEK 7

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD PTS

BYO CHIEFS 7 7 0 0 42 0 +42 21

LOXION VIPERS 7 5 2 0 14 2 +12 17

UBUNTU QUEENS 7 5 0 2 27 10 +17 15

STREET SET 7 4 1 2 11 19 -10 13

LOBENGULA CITY QUEENS 6 3 1 2 2 10 -8 10

LAS PALMAS 6 2 3 1 5 5 0 9

ZRP BULAWAYO 5 3 0 2 13 10 +3 9

NEW ORLEANS 7 2 1 4 10 10 0 7

WESTERN RANGERS 7 2 0 5 14 23 -9 6

BLACKBOOTS 6 0 2 4 0 9 -9 2

BULAWAYO QUEENS 6 0 1 5 2 16 -14 1

HIGHLANDERS ROYALS 7 0 1 6 2 28 -26 1

MATCH DAY SEVEN RESULTS

UBUNTU QUEENS 6 WESTERN RANGERS 0

STREET SET 2 NEW ORLEANS 0

LOXION VIPERS 4 HIGHLANDERS ROYALS 1

BULAWAYO CHIEFS 7 LOBENGULA CITY QUEENS 0