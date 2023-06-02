Bulawayo musicians battle for 2023 ACCES music conference

Sibongile Ndiweni, Sunday Life Reporter

Multi-talented contemporary and jazz musician Jeys Marabini, Bulawayo Arts Awards award winning musician Msiz’kay and musician MJ sings are battling towards the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at the 2023 ACCES music conference in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

The event will run from 9 to 11 of November.

The winner will be announced during the upcoming Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMAs) ceremony which will be held this Saturday at the Seven Arts Theatre in the city of Harare.

Thanks to the partnership that took place between the Music in Africa Foundation (MIAF) and PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMAs), which is aiming at bringing a Zimbabwean music act to showcase at the 2023 ACCES music conference, that the three musicians from Bulawayo have this chance to compete and win this opportunity to showcase their talent in another African country under the best alternative category, an opportunity that will enhance their musical careers.

This collaboration will also ensure that the winner of the ZIMAs Best Alternative category gets to travel to the pan-African music trade show to perform in front of influential music professionals from Africa and around the globe.

In an interview with Sunday Life, musician Msiz’kay who has also been nominated under the best afropop/ afrofusion category at the ZIMAs said this is definitely a great initiative by the Zimbabwe Music Awards, to recognize and appreciate the talent in the city of Kings by doing a partnership that will lift the arts industry of Zimbabwe. “It is an initiative that will propel Zimbabwean music forward as it will expose more Zimbabwean music to the continent and the world at large”, he said.

“And if I do happen to be the winner of this great opportunity, I would be very happy and greatly appreciate it because it would change my life as well as lift the brand Msiz’kay to greater heights”, he added.