Bulawayo’s textile industry set for revival

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

Bulawayo is poised for a textile sector revival, as a new project funded by the African Development Bank seeks to empower women entrepreneurs and breathe new life into the city’s historic textile industry.

Once known as the ‘Manchester of Zimbabwe’, Bulawayo’s textile industry was a thriving hub that employed thousands of people and produced high-quality fabrics and garments but over the years, the industry faced several challenges and gradually declined, resulting in a loss of jobs and a decrease in economic activity in the city.

However, a new initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the Bulawayo City Council aims to bring back the glory days of Bulawayo’s textile industry.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and the City Council on Tuesday, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart highlighted the significance of this initiative.

He said the project seeks to establish a Textile Manufacturing Centre in the city that will provide training, mentorship, and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the textile industry.

“‘This project falls under the sustainable enterprise development projects for women and youth. It aims to empower the segment of the society that is often overlooked and marginalised by providing them with the necessary resources and infrastructure to thrive,” he said.

The Textile Manufacturing Centre will not only revitalise Bulawayo’s textile industry but also serve as a platform for women to break into the business world and make a name for themselves. The centre will offer training programmes and networking platforms to equip women with the necessary skills and connections to succeed in the industry.

Dr Mavis Sibanda, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, emphasised the importance of the project in addressing issues of gender inequality, youth unemployment and gender-based violence.

“The project also aims at contributing to the reduction of Gender Based Violence, youth unemployment and gender inequality, and addressing shortage of skills among women and youths,

“Moreover, this project has the potential to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the city. It will also help in reducing gender inequality by providing women with equal opportunities to succeed and contribute to the economy.”