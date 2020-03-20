Busisa Moyo appointed ZITF Company board chair

Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed United Refineries Limited chief executive officer Mr Busisa Moyo as the chairman of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company Board.

He takes over from Ms Ruth Ncube whose tenure of office came to an and last year. In a statement today, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said the appointment of Mr Moyo was effective from 13 March.

“He is an accomplished business leader, industrialist, entrepreneur and nation-builder who has been recognised with various awards and accolades both within Zimbabwe and internationally,” she said.

He is also a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board.

Previously Mr Moyo saved as the chairman of the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe, Non-Executive Director of First Bank Capital and president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

His appointment comes at a time when the Government has postponed this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which was set for next month as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.