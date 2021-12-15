Byo taps run dry

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A majority of density suburbs in Bulawayo will go up to tomorrow (Thursday) without any water supplies after the city council announced a shutdown of its Nyamandlovu pipeline.

City residents already have to endure a 72-hour water shedding schedule with the Bulawayo City Council struggling to supply consistently water supplies to its residents.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the shutdown had been necessitated by repair works currently taking place on a leaking joint along the pipeline.

“To facilitate the repairs, there will be a shutdown on the Nyamandlovu pipeline thereby affecting water supply to areas supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir. Water supplies are expected to be restored to the suburbs fed by Magwegwe Reservoir on Thursday, 16 December 2021 at 07:30hrs, a time when the repairs will be complete and pumping resumed,” said Mr Dube.

Suburbs affected include Cowdray Park, Gwabalanda, Emakhandeni, Entumbane, Pelandaba West(Hawkflight), Magwegwe, Lobengula, Lobengula West, Mabutweni, Matshobane, Njube, Luveve, Mpopoma, Magwegwe North and Magwegwe West.