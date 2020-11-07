Caf restructures security in light of Covid-19

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

AFRICA’S football governing body, Caf is restructuring the security procedures for games in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The confederation held a video-conference meeting for sixty security officers comprising of National Safety and Security officers (NSSO) of member associations and appointed Caf safety and security officers on Wednesday where they outlined the new safety and security protocol imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and to supervise the resumption of qualifying matches for the Total Africa Cup of Nations.

Points raised by Christian Emeruwa, head of the safety and security department include the organisation of matches behind closed doors and without spectators, the new accreditation control mechanism and new accreditation zones, the differences between upcoming matches and previous ones and the need for each Member Association (MA) to have a good safety and security plan before the effective resumption of official matches.

“Our goal is to ensure that there is uniformity in safety and security operations across Africa with an emphasis on making sure that the matches are played under a safe and secured environment.

“We are mindful of the enormous task ahead, especially how to keep spectators and supporters away from the stadium. Hence, we felt the need to guide all national safety and security officers and appointed Caf safety and security officers on best practices under these conditions.

“The protection of the players and officials before, during, and after the match is of great importance in our operations. We need to ensure effective coordination between safety and security officers and all other health officers that will be involved in delivering each match” said Emeruwa.

According to a press release, NSSOs will receive a detailed protocol, specific to each match, which will guide them through the various stages of the organisation of the matches scheduled for 9 to 17 November.