Cara Black secures International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 Fan Vote

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s tennis legend Cara Black topped the results of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote for the second-straight year.

Black a 10-time major champion in doubles and mixed doubles, missed out in the 2022 induction despite leading the fan vote and the legendary Zimbabwean will be hoping this time she gets it right.

The polls for the fan vote closed last Sunday and the legendary Zimbabwean international is competing against Carlos Moya from Spain in third place on the fans vote, Ana Ivanovic from Serbia in second place, Juan Carlos Ferrero from Spain, Daniel Nestor from Canada. The list also has Flavia Pennetta of Italy and United States of America’s Lisa Raymond.

The top three with the most votes will receive bonus points’ percentage points’ on their result from the official voting group. The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is made up of approximately 140 tennis journalists, historians and hall of famers.

Black, was the first African-born woman nominated for the tennis Hall of Fame. She won five women’s doubles Grand Slam titles, including three at Wimbledon, and another five major trophies in mixed doubles. She spent 163 weeks at number one in women’s doubles.

Coming from a family of tennis greats, Cara also participated in three consecutive Olympic finals, in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

Winning the fan vote will see Black getting three bonus points and to be elected one must receive an affirmative vote of 75% or higher of ballots submitted from the voting group or a combined total of 75% or higher from their voting group results and fan vote bonus percentage points.