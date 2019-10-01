Chevrons beat Nepal, record second win in Singapore tri-series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE returned to winning ways at the Singapore triangular Twenty20 International cricket series with a 40-run triumph over Nepal at Indian Association Ground on Tuesday.

It was the second win for the Chevrons in the tri-series, having beaten the Nepalese by five wickets in their first match before suffering a shock four-run loss to Singapore last Sunday.

Man of the match, skipper Sean Williams led from the front with bat and ball to guide Zimbabwe to a clinical triumph over Nepal, who happen to be ranked higher than them in the shortest format of the game.

Coming in to bat at number four, Williams struck 53 off 35 in Zimbabwe’s total of 160 for six in 20. Other notable contributions with the bat came from Ryan Burl (28 not out), Peter Moor (21) and Tinotenda Mutombodzi (20). Williams opened the bowling and picked up three wickets for 21 runs in four overs with his left arm spin, Nepal restricted to 120 for nine in 20 overs. He was complemented by leg spinner Mutombodzi who had two wickets for 12 runs in three overs. Debutant seamers Daniel Jakiel, William Mashinge had one wicket apiece together with veteran pace bowler Tendai Chatara and leg spinner Burl.

Zimbabwe play their last match in the triangular series when they face Singapore at Indian Association Ground on Thursday.

