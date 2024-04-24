Chicken Inn overcome Hwange

Innocent Kurira At Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange

CHICKEN INN striker Brighton Makopa scored what could be the fastest goal of the season in the win against Hwange in a Castle Lager tie played at Luveve Stadium.

Makopa ran behind the Hwange defence on a quick GameCocks break to slot home from inside the box.

It was all Chicken Inn needed to collect all the three points on the day.

With the victory Chicken Inn moved into second position on the league table.

The first half was largely dominated by Chicken Inn who created better chances.

Brian Muza got to the end of a Michael Charamba corner kick but could not direct his effort with the head on target.

Brendon Rendo was next to come close to scoring a few minutes before the break, the midfielder saw the ball fall on his path, his shot from inside the box was on target but was blocked by diving Hwange defenders.

Refree Jimmy Makwanda who gave a good account of himself was called into action two minutes before the break as he showed calm to separate what was seemingly turning out to be nasty scuffle between players from both teams. George Majika and Prosper Mathe being the culprits in the off the ball incident that created the chaos.

They both got away with a verbal warning from the referee.

Hwange were the best side in the second stanza.

Mathe had a chance to level matters eight minutes into the second half after being sent through on goal by Mongameli Tshuma, Mathe shot wide with keeper to beat.

He would get into a similar position minutes later but the result was the same.

George Majika saw his freekick from outside the box crash against the crossbar moments later.

After that, Charamba and Muza took consecutive turns to miss an empty Hwange goal much to the shock of the crowd.

Teams

Chicken Inn

D Bernard, B Muza (A Tinotenda 87′), L Mangaira, I Mabunu, B Rendo, J Tulani, M Charamba (O Malajila 90′), B Makopa (M Hwata 81′), G Majika (I Mucheneka 87′), X Ndlovu (B Mpofu 61′), K Chinda

Hwange

B Ncube, K Shiyandindi, R Maphosa, T Shenje, S Moyo, P Mpelele, M Mlilo (B Ngoma 55′), C Nkomo (T Muvuti 90′), S Gadzikwa, M Tshuma (G Mbweti 80′), P Mathe