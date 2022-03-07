Chicken Inn shoot to the top of the log as Bosso slide down to 14th

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn Football Club shot to the top of the log in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they overcame ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

It was the fifth win for the Gamecocks in six matches, which saw them overtake Manica Diamonds who headed into the weekend fixtures at the summit of the log. Chicken Inn now have 15 points while Manica Diamonds are second, two points behind. Third placed Triangle also trail the log leaders by two points while three times in a row champions, FC Platinum are four points from top spot.

After the two teams went into the halftime break deadlocked at 0-0, Chicken Inn skipper Moses Jackson headed in the opening goal from a Xolani Ndlovu corner kick before Brian Muza made sure of the three points with when he placed the ball beyond the reach of Arnold Munkuli in goals for the visitors. It was Muza’s fifth goal of the season, with the former FC Talen Vision forward among the country’s leading marksmen this season.

Chicken Inn were the only Bulawayo team to win in matchday six matches. Bulawayo Chiefs lost 2-0 to Dynamos at Barbourfields, Bulawayo City followed up their 1-0 triumph over Highlanders with a 1-1 draw away to Herentals while Bosso continued with their poor start to the 2021/22 season when they drew 0-0 with Tenax in Mutare on Sunday.

The draw saw Highlanders, who continue to back their coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu to turn things around dropped down to 14th on the log, 10 points away from top spot.

Highlanders chairman, Johnfat Sibanda declared at the start of the season that they were gunning for the championship but with the way things are going for Amahlolanyama, it will take a miracle from Mpofu and his lads to wipe out the huge deficit with the teams at the top. Highlanders last won the championship in 2006.

