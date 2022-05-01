COMMENT: Byo on road to coveted status as industrial hub

THERE is no doubt that Bulawayo has in the recent past hogged the limelight, and for a good measure of course.

The city was given the honour to host the national independence day celebrations, which had a number of programmes on 17 April and on 18 April.

And a week later, it was time to host the traditional Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). And what a success it was!

With exhibitors having exceeded the expected numbers, visitors also did not disappoint, as they thronged the ZITF throughout the week.

In and outside the venue, the people of Bulawayo showed their hospitality and truly upheld the spirit of Ubuntu, one of the founding values of us as a nation.

The ZITF is expected to grow business, not only in the city, but throughout the country, as local exhibitors came from all corners of the country.

And as alluded to by President Mnangagwa last week, Bulawayo’s future is growing more secure by the day.

“The water challenges which dogged it from its inception as a sprawling town and city, will be resolved soon. Government is chasing a very tight timeline to ensure Bulawayo’s thirst is permanently slacked by end of this year. Gwai-Shangani Lake is on course to completion.

Work on the over 270-kilometre pipeline which is set to deliver abundant water to Bulawayo City, has begun. Once done, the pipeline will green several agricultural projects along the way.

With insights on thermal gas power station I got from my recent State visit to Mozambique, the same pipeline will help actualise our plans to exploit Lupane Gas Fields.

It is a double for Bulawayo and the entire Matabeleland Region which stands to benefit from growth spurts which this development triggers,” said the President.

Furthermore, the power line connecting Hwange 7 and 8 to the main station at Insukamini is near completion. Before year-end, the first Unit — Hwange 7 — will come on line, thus boosting the national power supply.

The President added that aged thermal units in Bulawayo are set to be revamped and upgraded, thanks to a loan Government secured from India.

He said he believes that with secure water and power supply, Bulawayo can now unleash its energies, thus reinstating its coveted status as our country’s industrial hub.

What is also exciting is that a number of companies that had down sized or closed in recent years are back to life.

“I am happy that the Cold Storage Company, CSC, is slowly but surely being rebuilt. It is a key enterprise which drives Bulawayo’s overall recovery.

A buoyant CSC must lead in re-establishing our status as a global supplier of quality, tasty beef. Markets for Zimbabwean beef are abundant and insatiable.

“I am happy that the roadmap for the recovery of NRZ is now clearer. A partner has now been secured.

As with the rest of the country, Bulawayo needs an efficient railway system to integrate our economy and to connect us to key ports for inbound and outbound economic activities.”