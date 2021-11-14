COMMENT: Church leaders’ move against sanctions commendable

There is no doubt that the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and her allies have resulted in devastating effects on the economy.

And recently, the United Nations (UN) said the country’s ability to develop its economy and improve the socio-economic lives of its citizens continues to be hampered by the sanctions. Therefore, the sanctions have to be lifted unconditionally.

The UN Special Rapporteur, Aleana Douha, who was in Zimbabwe last month on a fact-finding mission to look into the negative impact of the sanctions, said sanctions had impacted negatively on the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans by hurting the economy. In her report, she said sanctions violated international law.

“Over the last 20 years, sanctions and various forms of over compliance with sanctions have had an insidious ripple effect on the economy of Zimbabwe, and on the enjoyment of fundamental human rights, including access to health, food, safe drinking water and sanitation, education and employment.

“This situation also limits Zimbabwe’s ability to guarantee the functioning of public institutions, delivery of services, and maintenance of essential infrastructure, and undermines the right to development of the Zimbabwean people and impedes the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.”

The findings by the UN Special Rapporteur were in sync with what has been said by progressive people from various parts of the world, with Africans leading from the front.

Sadc chairperson, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi said the sanctions, whether targeted or restrictive, were a fundamental constraint and hindrance to the country’s prospects of economic recovery, human security and sustainable growth.

“There is no doubt that this lifting (of sanctions) will facilitate socio-economic recovery, and enable Zimbabwe to meet her national and regional economic development plans as well as effectively manage her international obligations,” he was quoted by the media as saying.

And recently, church leaders under the banner of the Zimbabwe Churches’ Sanctions Relief Initiative scored a major diplomatic break through when they engaged the head of the Anglican Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, in England, whom they handed over a letter seeking support in the removal of the illegal economic sanctions. The church leaders requested Archbishop Welby to deliver another letter of request for the removal of sanctions to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The clerics, who were part of the official Zimbabwe delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, were also in London to lobby for the removal of the sanctions that have affected the economy for the past two decades.

The move by the church leaders must be applauded, as they led from the front, showing that the fight against sanctions is everyone’s fight. The sanctions have affected everyone, young and old, rich and poor, and a united front is needed to confront them.

Those who are calling for the extension of the sanctions certainly do not have the interests of the masses at heart. How else can you explain actions of people who are against the revival of the economy? How else can you explain actions of people who are against the country getting back access to international finances and all the benefits that come with it?

Nonetheless, we urge patriotic Zimbabweans to continue with the fight against the illegal sanctions, and also continue to support the government’s stance on international engagement and re-engagement.