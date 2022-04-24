COMMENT: Entrepreneurial culture to drive country forward

AS Zimbabwe forges ahead with economic transformation policies anchored on the National Development Strategy 1, which will lead the nation to achieve an upper middle-class economy by 2030, every Zimbabwean must realise their role and put their hands on the deck.

The results of people centred policies implemented by Government are already showing results with massive infrastructural development across the country. Major projects have been done that positively impact on people’s lives, and as the country celebrates its Independence month, the future looks bright. In addition, President Mnangagwa has reiterated that the positive economic trajectory will continue.

“To this end, the Second Republic is unwavering in its commitment to create opportunities in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, healthcare, education, sciences and Information Communication Technologies, among other sectors.

“This is what was fought for by the many heroes and heroines of our great country. As Zimbabweans, both at home and abroad, you have a sacred obligation and responsibility to find your niche and help build our motherland, riding on the abundant business and investment prospects in our economy.

“In the midst of great adversity and difficulties such as the illegal economic sanctions, our country has a lot to be proud of, which was realised over the past 42 years. Equally, invaluable lessons have been learnt which will make our actions more targeted for co-ordinated and balanced development,” said President Mnangagwa, when addressing the nation during the Independence celebrations in Bulawayo last week.

He also urged people to be innovative so as to scale greater heights.

“Production, productivity, hard honest work, innovation, and an entrepreneurial culture are the cornerstones of all our individual and collective national effort. Hence, realistic and responsive approaches will continue to mould the implementation of our policies, projects and programmes, informed by the development mantra that, “ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

It is important for our nation to lay a sound infrastructure base for sustainable socio-economic development, growth as well as to enhance our role towards regional connectivity and integration. As such, infrastructure development and expansion is being speeded up across all provinces.”

In 2021, the economy grew by 7,4 percent, while in 2022 it is projected to grow by 5,5 percent, leveraging on the peaceful environment, increased production and productivity; infrastructural development, a buoyant mining sector as well as a recovering tourism and hospitality industry.