COMMENT:World renowned Kezi scientist must inspire the young

OMICRON (B.1.1.529) is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa on 24 November 2021. It was first detected in Botswana and then spread to become the predominant variant in circulation around the world. Two weeks later, the Omicron variant was detected in 57 countries. Omicron became the fifth SARS-CoV-2 variant designated as a Variant of Concern by WHO, following the alpha, beta, gamma and delta variants.

When news of the variant spread across the world, while Zimbabweans were also fearing for their lives, what touched them the most was that the variant was discovered by one of their own. A Zimbabwean from Donkwe-Donkwe community in Kezi, Matabeleland South province who was schooled at Cyrene and Mzilikazi High Schools, Dr Sikhulile Moyo suddenly became famous.

Dr Moyo is the laboratory director and research scientist at Botswana Harvard Aids Institute. He is also a research associate at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and is the co-chief scientist of the Presidential Covid-19 Taskforce in Botswana. He is among the Times Most Influential People in the World for 2022, recipient of the Festus Mogae Award for Excellence in HIV Research, Martin Luther King Jr Humanitarian Award, German Africa Award and New African Award top 100 most influential Africans 2022.

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa recently gifted Dr Moyo with US$50 000 for his scientific works while the government works on a proper honour for his works. In an interview with our sister paper, Chronicle last week, Dr Moyo paid tribute to Zimbabwe’s education for laying a firm foundation for his success.

“I was raised here in Kezi and educated within the Zimbabwe education system through primary education. For secondary education, I attended Cyrene High School. It was an incubator for us, a boys’ school and then I went to Mzilikazi High School. We called it Emgandane and you wise up when you learn at Emgandane,” said Dr Moyo.

He said he proceeded to the University of Zimbabwe which became a springboard for his career. After graduating he became a science teacher before migrating to become a research analyst with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) in 1997.

He said it was a humbling experience to know that his team’s discovery of the variant informed governments, researchers and scientists on how to respond to the mutation of the virus. The omicron variant was more transmittable than the previous variants such as the Delta variant, posing more risk to the public.

“As you know the omicron that we discovered, those mutations you will discover that some of the vaccines will work but at a reduced capacity. Right now, there is a new vaccine, the omicron adaptive vaccine, so we are proud and grateful that we were able to contribute to the world to develop such a tool,” he told Chronicle.

However, we believe that the success by Dr Moyo in the field of research should inspire young people in the country to never let go of the pursuit of their dreams. The awards he has received, and the worthy recognition by President Mnangagwa should emphasise the fact that there is always a reward for hard work. Historian Pathisa Nyathi, speaking during Dr Moyo’s celebration party in Donkwe Donkwe, said the virologist had put the continent and African race on a global map. He said Dr Moyo’s success proves that the African race is as competent as any other race.