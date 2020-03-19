COVID-19: Schools to close early

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has announced that schools and tertiary institutions in the country will close next week on Tuesday, as government puts in place precautionary measures against COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

This comes a few days after the President announced measures to curb the spread of the virus in Zimbabwe including the prohibition of events that involve the gathering of more than 100 people.

In a statement, the President announced the early closure, noting that while the country has not to date recorded any case of the pandemic, it was imperative for the government to put in place the precautionary measures.

“Following concerns from parents, as well as representations by the educational sector, Government has decided that all schools and tertiary institutions will now close on Tuesday 24 March 2020, as a precaution against the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus.

“While Zimbabwe has not recorded any cases of the virus to date, Government has thought it prudent to be on the side of caution, more so in respect of teaching institutions where human concentration and contact is expectedly high,” said the President.

He said the Tuesday closing date was to allow for an orderly closure of the institutions and for parents to arrange for the safe travel of pupils and students.