Covid inactivity can be overcome: Benza

Sports Reporter

Paul Benza believes that the expected resumption of football activities in the country will be difficult on players but not insurmountable.

Speaking to Sunday News Sport from his base in Harare, the Caf A holder and head coach of Premiership club, Herentals’ development side that competes in the Zifa Northern Region Soccer League understands that a lot will be required of the players and coaches.

“Things will definitely be difficult but coaches should trust their sports science gurus to work players to full fitness. As coaches we will also need our sports scientists to apply scientific methods in training to avoid injuries as we rapidly work to get players fit again after more than a year of inactivity,” said Benza.

Benza acknowledged the high risk of injuries among the players after going for more than a year with almost zero structured and supervised training.

“The risk is there considering that not all players were training or applying the correct methods in training and we may very well have fixture congestion when games finally begin.”

The Herenthals’ development side coach said players may have been hit hard psychologically by the Covid-induced inactivity.

He said considering that football is sometimes their only source of income, watching players from other countries that have resumed action has been hard on the locals.

The highly qualified but quiet coach revealed that many of his club’s playing staff has been asking when play will resume, but unfortunately all the club could do was keep them busy.

“All through the period of inactivity, our players have been asking for news of resumption but all we have been able to do for them is try and keep them somehow occupied and try to cheer them up but truthfully they have been affected greatly,” the 43-year old Benza revealed.

“As people with a passion for football, I see some recovering but it would not be surprising if others give up on football and take up new income generating avenues considering they need to fend for themselves and their families.”

However, the gaffer said most coaches had given their players individual training programmes they could do while at home and urged players to keep training hard and not be discouraged by the delay in restarting the game.

“Most of us gave our players individual training programmes. Players should also be in constant contact with their coaches and fitness trainers to receive workouts and appraise with feedback,” he said.

Asked about his players’ programmes, Benza said: “The programmes differed from player to player as well as their departments on the field, but in general we emphasised strength, agility, endurance drills and ball work while paying a lot of attention not to overload the players while they are inative.”

Benza said from technical point of view, he does not see any challenges with a six week pre-season if the coaches have been in constant contact with their players and giving them workouts and following up to see their progress as well as applying the correct coaching and training methods, adding that Herentals are more than ready for resumption.

“At Herentals we are more than ready for a return to action. It’s been very long and everyone is rearing to go.

“Football will rebound although with some challenges as we try to adjust how our training sessions will be conducted because coaches had been used to the normal ways of doing things,” he continued.

Commenting on the possibility of playing behind closed doors, Benza acknowledged the difficulty on players who have always played with the motivation of their supporters behind them. He said the transition from hearing chants and music to playing behind closed doors will be like playing in a practice match.

“The clubs, PSL, ZIFA, municipalities to name a few all benefit from gate takings considering that local football is not adequately sponsored. The loss of the extra cash from paying supporters will be very hard on our local game.”

Benza hopes the resumption of football will come with the proper adherence to World Health Organisation guidelines and protocols to safeguard players and officials and ensure that there are no further disruptions.

“I encourage all players, officials and everyone in Zimbabwe to mask up, observe social distancing, sanitize and stay safe for our dear Zimbabwe,” Benza urged.