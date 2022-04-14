Disappointed Kaitano Tembo breaks silence after fired at SuperSport United

Kaitano Tembo says he was left disappointed following his sacking at SuperSport United this week but has no hard feelings towards anyone at the club.

Tembo, who was with United for twenty-three years as a player and then a junior and senior coach, was fired on Tuesday following a string of poor results.

Speaking to TimesLIVE in his first interview since his sacking, the Zimbabwean gaffer said:

“As much as I am disappointed, when you look back over the years, I can’t lose sight of the fact that the club looked after me very well.

“The club spent so much time on me, they have looked after me very well all these years and they have played a huge role in my life as a human being and career as a player and coach.

“I appreciate the role they played in my life and I leave a better person than I was when I arrived more than 20 years ago. There are no hard feelings towards anyone at the club.”

He added: “Obviously having been at the club for this long, it was a disappointment especially leaving the project that we started where we were using a lot of young players.

“I was very excited about the project because it was building for the future and it was for the long term. There are very good and exciting young players who we promoted and we gave them a lot of game time to help with their development.

“You can look at some of the games that we lost, we showed that there is quality in the team but when you use a lot of young players sometimes there is a lack of consistency.

“Sometimes there is a lack of leadership in certain areas but I was happy with what we had.”- www.soccer24.co.zw