Farmers urged to be on alert for quelea birds  

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has said as the quelea bird breeding season has ended, all farmers should be on the alert of any quelea flocks seen in their districts and provinces.

The red-billed quelea is the most damaging pest of wheat, sorghum and millet in Zimbabwe.

Quelea is a small passerine bird of the weaver family Ploceidae, native to sub-Saharan Africa and the southern race of quelea, breeds in arid areas that are predominantly border areas in Zimbabwe forming part of Parks and Wildlife Estates with the neighbouring countries.

In a statement, the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services said early identification of quelea roosting sites will prompt early control before wheat reaches the soft dough stage that is critical in wheat growth.

“Roosting sites can be identified by the presents of white to cream coloured heavy droppings of the birds. Quelea birds generally roost in Bulrush, Reeds and Acacia bushes among other roosts. Roosts can be identified by an overnight noise made by birds in a roost versus resting sites they stay for a short time during the day,” read part of the statement.

“Birds usually roost near a watering hole in direction to their roosting sites and farmers should note and report to an extension officer in their area or contact: The Department of Migratory Pests and Biosecurity control on 0242700143/ 0772868804 / 0712796353.”

Meanwhile, a total of 85 000 hectares have been targeted for winter wheat this year and this is expected to produce 408 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above the 375 000 tonnes of last year and the minimum of 360 000 tonnes needed for self-sufficiency.

Farmers have been urged to continue planting wheat until 15 June to ensure that the crop will not be compromised by early rains.

This season, Government is well prepared in supporting wheat better than the previous seasons as it is working closely with important stakeholders such as ZESA and Zinwa to ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply, as well as enough water for irrigation in the winter wheat season as the country aims at maintaining wheat self-sufficiency.