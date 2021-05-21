FC Platinum hit by injuries ahead of Chibuku Super Cup

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

FC PLATINUM are fretting over the injury of their five key players ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup match against Whawha slated for Mandava on Saturday.

Norman Mapeza, the FC Platinum coach said some of the key players picked up injuries while preparing for the game.

“Some of our players suffered some knocks, these include Raphael Muduviwa, Donald Dzvinyai, Blessing Moyo, William Stima and Donald Ngoma so they will not play in Saturday’s match. Their injuries could be attributed to having spent a lot of time without sporting activities due to lockdown,” he said.

Mapeza said although the injuries have affected their preparations, he remains hopeful that his charges will deliver their best performance.

“Besides the issue of injuries in the camp, we have done fairly well in terms of preparations. Our opponent Whawha is a good team, so we are not taking any chances. The players have been working very hard in preparation for this crucial game.

“It’s also a massive tournament for us in terms of incentives and we are eagerly waiting for the match,” he said.

Mapeza said the players are ecstatic to finally play again after a long time without any action.

“The boys are very enthusiastic to finally get a chance to play football after a very long time without playing any games. It’s been a long time and we have been working on their physical and psychological fitness to make sure that they go and conquer,” he said.

Other matches scheduled for Saturday are between Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn, Caps United and Yadah while Tenax will clash with Black Rhinos. On Sunday defending champions Highlanders lock horns with Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum Stars play against Triangle United, Harare City takes on ZPC Kariba, and Herentals FC will play against Dynamos FC. Manica Diamonds will face Cranborne Bullets.