Fifa lifts Zimbabwe’s suspension

FIFA on Monday night lifted Zimbabwe’s suspension paving way for the normalization to be announced this morning.

FIFA wrote to Zimbabwe Football Association announcing the lifting of the suspension.

The Sport and Recreation last night invited the media to a press conference in the capital this morning.

Three weeks ago the Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry hinted at Zimpapers organised workshop that there would be a big annoucements within that time.

Zimbabwe has been on international isolation for almost two years following Fifa’s call that the suspension of the Felton Kamambo was Government interference. This followed the Sport and Recreation Commission’s intervention when they felt the sport was header to runners with an alleged inept and corrupt leadership.

The letter that takes Zimbabwe back to international football was written by FIFA General-Secretary Fatma Samoura.

A number of names have been touted for the normalization committee to be announced today.

It is believed Zimbabwean lawyer Ralph Nkomo may be the legal adviser while Bulawayo City FC’s Sikhumbuzo Ndebele a FIFA Masters graduate will be part of the management too.

