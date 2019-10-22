Football community mourns Tapson Ncube

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Central Region Soccer League is in mourning following the death of The Venue Football Club sponsor, Tapson Ncube, who is said to have been shot and killed at his home in Maphisa in the early hours of Tuesday.

Ncube, together with his wife Bokani were the main sponsors of The Venue, which is named after their business in Maphisa.

Sandile Maphosa, the Venue FC secretary said all he could confirm was Ncube’s passing away and could not give as much details as the matter is being investigated by the law enforcement agents.

“For now I can only confirm his death. The details are not yet ready as the police are still investigating, will give an update once we are ready,” Maphosa said.

The Venue are in their first season in the CRSL where they are finding the going tough. EzeMatopo are rooted to the bottom of the 18-team log with just 18 points, secured from four wins and six draws. They have lost 19 of the 29 matches they have played this season. Last weekend, they played out a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation threatened ZRP Gweru at home.

Zifa Matabeleland South chairman, Nkosilathi Ncube described Tapson Ncube’s death as a massive loss for football in the province. Ncube said their plan was to have at least a team from every Matabeleland South district playing Division One football so as to increase chances of having Premier League side coming from the province in future.

“It’s just a new club so now that the person who was assisting the club is no more, now we don’t know what’s going to happen to the team, it’s a big loss on our side. We wanted to have a club playing in Division One in every district that on its own meant we had more chances of having a team playing in the Premier League. It’s a big letdown for development of football in the province,” Ncube said.

He indicated that they were now waiting for information on funeral arrangements.

