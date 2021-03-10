Four vaccines authorised in Zim…govt outlines guidelines for pvt sector procurement

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

COMPANIES wishing to procure vaccines for their employees can choose from the four that have so far been approved by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, with all shots expected to be acquired through a Government managed National Vaccine Procurement Fund.

Zimbabwe has so far approved Sinopharm, Sinovac (China), Covaxin (India) and Sputnik-V (Russia) for the inoculation programme currently in progress around the country.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all those intending to procure vaccines for their employees should only procure registered vaccines.

“All COVID-19 approved vaccines will be procured through the National Vaccine Procurement Fund managed by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Organisations, individuals and any partners wishing to donate towards vaccine procurement will do so to the President through the Fund.

“Donations received and pledges made to date will be announced at the next Meeting. Organisations interested in procuring COVID-19 vaccines for their workforce will deposit their funds into the National Vaccine Procurement Fund after approval by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The National Vaccine Procurement Fund will procure on behalf of the organisations guided by the national procurement guidelines,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said all vaccines would be stored at Central Vaccine Stores, while shots would be administered by trained health personnel only.

“To ensure safety and efficacy, vaccines shall be kept at the Central vaccines Stores under the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National Cold Chain guidelines shall apply. Only trained and registered health professionals shall be authorised to administer vaccines, and only the Ministry of Health and Child Care shall be responsible for issuing all COVID-19 vaccination certificates. All vaccines administered at private institutions will be transported by Ministry of Health and Child Care medical staff under guard by the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” she said.