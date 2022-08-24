Further works on parliament building site 

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

WITH the main parliament building now 100 percent complete, government has urged treasury to urgently release funds for construction of car parks, retaining walls and landscaping, which will round up work on the new home for the country’s legislative assembly.

The construction of the building, whose concept was born in 1983 with the Kopje area in Harare as the proposed site, is being undertaken on a six-hectare stand in Mount Hampden, about 18 kilometres north-west of Harare along Old Mazowe Road.

The project was made possible by a grant from the government of the People’s Republic of China through China-Aid. Feasibility studies were carried out by the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design Company Limited in 2015 while construction began in November 2018.

The building was designed by China SIPPR Engineering Group, and Shanghai Construction Group, a global construction behemoth, was the contractor.

Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said while construction of the new parliament building was complete, more funds were needed for the urgent construction of other amenities.

“The nation is being informed that the New Parliament Building structure is now 100 percent complete. The project employed more than 500 Chinese and 1 200 locals. However, there are still outstanding works including car parks, retaining walls and landscaping which Government is undertaking. Cabinet has directed Treasury to urgently release the funds required to complete the outstanding works,” she said.