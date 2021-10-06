Germany based Zimbabwean courting investors

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

A Zimbabwean born businessman Mr Kumbirai Chipadza who is based in Germany is in championing for more trade between Germany and Zimbabwe as he feels there are a lot of business opportunities.

Coming at a time when Germany has introduced the Marshall Plan for Africa which incentivises German businesses to do business in Africa, Mr Chipadza believes the country has potential to trade with any market in the world.

“Firstly, as Zimbabweans wherever we are we must learn that we are ambassadors of our country. We must be patriotic first because what binds us is stronger than what separates us. In that manner l have decided to advocate for more business linkages between Zimbabwe and the global village,” said Mr Chipadza.

Having founded Deutsch Connect, an Afrocentric Consultancy that links African and German businesses through B2B matchmaking, market linkages, talent acquisition and investment, Mr Chipadza said that there were a number of sectors that can trade with Germany.

“It is high time we stop begging but sit on negotiating tables as equal partners with the level of Brain Gain and not Brain Drain, attained by Africans in the Diaspora through knowledge and skills, expertise, technology, networks and access to funds. It’s time for Africans to invest in Africa. Through Deutsch Connect l have been focusing on bringing in investors in agribusiness, mining and energy as well as introducing Startup Safari concept mixing business with holiday,” said Mr Chipadza.

The organisation is planning two ecosystem tours to Germany in 2022, one for female businesswomen from Zimbabwe and the other for the mining sector. Both tours include meeting German industry experts, B2B Matchmaking, Ecosystem Tour and Pitching to Investors, and registration is ongoing.

“We believe that Zimbabwe has created a better platform that addresses investors and creates ease of doing business. We are also a member of the AHK – Southern African Germany Chamber of Commerce and Make IT Alliance and IHK Lüneburg-Wolfsburg where we network with the largest Germany companies looking for new markets,” he said.

Mr Chipadza said it was an honour to be nominated for the Capital Markets Advocacy Award – Diaspora but what was more important was creatin market linkages and investment especially for startups and entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe.

“That’s why we believe in making sure processing and packaging of produce and products must be done locally.

“We are already working with Glytime Foods (food and beverages), Fanset International (logistics) as well as collaborating with think tanks like Prechard Mhako of Abiyedu Kin to create opportunities for our Startups,” said Mr Chipadza.