Government to formalise prisoners’ release

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT is this week expected to pave way for the release of thousands of prisoners countrywide, a move meant to decongest prisons and alleviate challenges faced by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

This comes after Cabinet, early this month endorsed the declaration by President Mnangagwa to have prisoners’ sentences for a range of non-violent crimes released under a general reduction of jail terms proclamation.

In an interview with Sunday News Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi said all was in place for the release of some prisoners with the proclamation set to be gazetted this week.

“We are just waiting for the release to be gazetted officially, which will be happening anytime. Once the gazette is out then the process of releasing the prisoners will start. Cabinet approved the issue, so the Cabinet minute has to be gazetted then the modalities will begin,” said Minister Ziyambi.

The country’s correctional facilities hold around 22 000 inmates against a maximum holding capacity of 17 000. In 2018, President Mnangagwa cut the sentences of 3 000 prisoners across the country in a bid to de-congest prisons and improve the living conditions of those who remain.