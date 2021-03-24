Govt disappointed with ARDA irrigation schemes

Fairness Moyana in Binga, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Government has expressed concern over lack of productivity at two of its irrigation schemes in Matabeleland North saying they were “good examples of how not to farm” as they were not only under-utilization but poorly managed.

The two Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) run schemes, Bubi-Lupane and Bulawayo Kraal in Binga have been underperforming prompting the Government to write-off the current cropping.

The Bubi-Lupane scheme project has a total of 200ha spread over two pieces of land in Mpofu and Mqoqi areas. For the past 15 years, Bulawayo Kraal has not been functional with several Government attempts at improving production facing implementation hurdles.

It is envisaged that the irrigation scheme, which is currently being expanded to cover 15 000 hectares, will promote food security and nutrition in the country, which is reeling under the effects of climate change and recurrent droughts.

Speaking after an assessment tour of the two schemes last Friday, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka expressed disappointment at the failure of the two irrigation schemes, arguing that resources were going to waste as a result of non-productivity.

“We toured two ARDA irrigation schemes in Matabeleland North – the Bubi-Lupane and Bulawayo Kraal. At both schemes, we learnt about how not to farm and clearly, the two schemes are under-utilized. We are disappointed that resources went down the drain. However, we are pleased that the new ARDA board chairman and CEO are with us to see why we have been talking about ARDA needing a transformation. I look forward to this board and management transforming ARDA, agriculture and rural landscape in pursuit of the noble vision by our President of an upper middle-income economy by 2030,” said Dr Masuka.

The New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa has released funds for the completion of projects at the Bulawayo Kraal irrigation scheme. So far 467 pipes for the mainline linking the engine water pumps from the Zambezi River to the overnight storage dams have been delivered with three centre pivots having been rehabilitated.

Another overnight storage dam and pump engine houses are almost complete while an engine pump with a capacity to pump 315 cubic metres of water per hour has been installed in the Zambezi River.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matebeleland North, Cde Richard Moyo told Sunday News that while the schemes have not been producing, plans were underway to make them productive again through various interventions such as hiring of dedicated personnel.

“At Bulawayo Kraal it was noted that things were not going well due to various reasons that include pumps and management that was there. But as the minister has said we have a new board chair and CEO and we look forward to things being changed and they have assured us that they since advertised for the positions of managers for the two schemes who are going to be stationed at the sites to make sure there is production,” said Cde Moyo.

He said plans were underway to transform productivity at the Bubi-Lupane scheme with 180 hectares being set aside for the planting of wheat and beans.

“I’m happy, the minister is hands on. He saw what is happening in Lupane and made decisions concerning the irrigation scheme. We can’t continue wasting Government resources so we decided to plan ahead and next month we prepare to plant wheat. We plan to plant wheat on 120 hectares while 60 hectares will accommodate beans which we will try to maintain since they don’t take long to be ready for harvest.”