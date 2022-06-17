Guyu duo attack man for carrying a pick

The Sunday News

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

TWO men from Matanangombe Village, Guyu in Gwanda District were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a man with stones, just for carrying a pick at night.

Kupo Nyathi (32) and Keketso Sitiye (34) appeared before Gwanda magistrate Ms Lerato Nyati while Ms Zanele Sithole prosecuted the case.

According to the State, the two on 14 June 2022 at Matanangombe village met Mr Thuso Makhurane walking along a gravel and asked him where he was going with a pick at night.

They had a misunderstanding, leading to Nyathi and Sitiye attacking Mr Makhurane with stones on the head several times.

The accused were not asked to plead and remanded in custody to 30 June.

