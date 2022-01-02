Gwanda businessman calls for positive youth development

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

A YOUNG Gwanda businessman has challenged his fellow youths within Zanu-PF and the country at large to steer towards positive development if they are to play a part in Government’s Vision 2030 which calls for the development of an upper-middle class economy.

Newly-elected Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial member and businessman, Cde Fisani Moyo said the Zimbabwean economic landscape, along with the national unemployment challenges, is rapidly changing with more and more people working outside of a typical employment environment and in the “gig” economy.

Cde Moyo said for the Second Republic to achieve an upper-middle class economy by 2030, there is a critical need to create new economic opportunities — and challenges for both the youth and the country.

However, he believes the abilities and aspirations of young people, who are now the majority in Zimbabwe, are often unrealised, especially in the business world.

“The Second Republic is working towards the creation of an upper-middle class economy by 2030 and for us to be able to achieve this target, we will need the youths to start paying their part in the economic growth of this country.

And for them to be able to do this, the youth need to be empowered whether through skills development or capacitation in business.

I believe that positive youth development interventions can support and empower our youth to be more engaged, healthy and productive members of their communities.

Meeting young people where they are — whether in person or online — is necessary to build the critical skills and competencies to meet the demands of our growing and evolving economy.

“My experience both as a politician and a businessman has taught me that positive youth development interventions can facilitate resilience and, when combined with a vibrant empowerment drive, can prepare young people for future business development,” Cde Moyo continued.

Cde Moyo, who is also the Matabeleland South Affirmative Action Group vice chairperson said positive youth development programmes provide young people with the skills needed to adapt to future economic trends.

He suggested the creation of a multifaceted programme that will include a project-based integrated curriculum, internships and support from e-mentors, with emphasis on vulnerable youth developing foundational cognitive and life skills so that they could learn how to navigate the world of business, work and their personal lives.

The 37-year-old businessman also said e-mentor capability can provide programme participants with the ability to connect online with volunteer professionals to learn first-hand how to behave and communicate in and out of the business and workplace.

“These interactions can also provide participants with access to professional networks to refine their skills and learn about business and employment opportunities,” he added.

Cde Moyo said to meet rapidly shifting market demands, raise incomes and grow revenues to thrive in today and tomorrow’s dynamic economy, young people must be well-prepared with information, skills and mindsets so that they can take advantage of the changing world of work.

Positive youth development programmes have the potential to unleash economic participation of young people and their families and communities.

Cde Moyo also pointed out the growing digital landscape as a tool the youth can use for economic freedom and development.

He said the disruptive technologies — including additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and many more — can reconfigure how young Zimbabweans live, do business and work.

“One of the most significant impacts as we work towards Vision 2030 will come as a result of changes in and around the ICT, manufacturing, mining and agricultural sectors, and this is the future of production.

If broadly accepted as a fundamental path to youth economic growth and development, then achieving Vision 2030 is a given,” he said.

Cde Moyo is also looking at finding ways to partner with the youth in Matabeleland South in general and his hometown Gwanda in particular while also looking to help the women’s desk expand in the province and be involved in key development projects in the province.

He is also looking to lobby the Central Government to ensure that local youths are given a fair chance at being awarded tenders within their community which help create a local economy in Gwanda and Matabeleland South.

Cde Moyo was recently elected into the provincial structures of the party he joined 21 years ago as a 16 year old.

Over the years, he has been an active participant in his province, giving generously and assisting in community projects. @RealSimbaJemwa