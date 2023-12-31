Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

IN what can be one of history’s greatest reunions, Mr Phillip Moyo (81) who recently traced his steps back to Zimbabwe from South Africa after a 60-year hiatus, may have located his daughter whom he left while she was in Grade One in 1962.

Mr Moyo made a passionate plea in the media last week when he asked to be assisted in finding his family members whom he hardly remembers as he left the country way before independence. The name of his then-girlfriend and the mother of his child had faded from his memory.

A Sunday News crew visited Khulu Moyo at Mpilo Central Hospital where he is admitted. Although incoherent in some of his utterances, he is certain he is from Tsholotsho District and has had a visitor who claims to be his daughter.

“They came and went (visitors). Mina angisabakhumbuli kodwa bona bayangikhumbula (I do not remember them, but they remember me). I am very happy that I found someone who knows me, living like a criminal is not good,” he said.

A woman is said to have visited Khulu Moyo yesterday morning claiming to be his daughter. The woman is said to have had a conversation with Khulu Moyo where they both remembered one common person, however, she said she would bring in more relatives.

Contacted for verification, the woman whose mobile number is registered under the name Sikhonzile Moyo, said she was his daughter.

“I am his child, but now I am on my way back home in the farms, I will be back to see him again. I will contact you when I get home and we talk,” she said initially.

However, Khulu Moyo said he regrets his “selfish move” to South Africa that forced him to abandon his family, friends, and relatives.

“When we enjoy life we must not forget others, the things that we men do are not good, and we must stop this behaviour (of abandoning families). Look at me now (touching his frail and aged body). It is so hard, people must not go for good,” he added.

Sunday News met Alderman Phineas Ndlovu, a former Bulawayo councillor who hails from Tsholotsho, who was at Mpilo Central Hospital to also visit Khulu Moyo and gave credence to his story. “With the way he described himself, I realised I know his father and the area he is talking about, that is our home area in Nemane. So, I asked him where exactly he was born and he said in Nemane and he is the son of Saka, usaMajahaqatha. Saka is a Sibanda, I know Saka, although I have forgotten his real name. I told him of the Tshavani people, he is a brother to Saka and my sister is married to the Tshabani people,” said Ald Ndlovu.

Sadly, Ald Ndlovu said Khulu Moyo’s people were no longer in Tsholotsho.

“When I enquired, I heard those people were no longer there, where will Khulu go? I am, however, told he has a child who was in Kwekwe who came this morning (Saturday). They spoke and she is said to have agreed that the information said is fairly correct regarding Khulu and her mother. However, she said she could not prove that he was indeed her father,” he said.

He recounted the setting of the homesteads of Namane in Tsholotsho where he and Khulu Moyo come from.

“I know this man’s family, our elders lived together, Saka saMajahaqatha homestead was there, followed by Khakha’s, Mlobiseni, Duli, Tholo, Ndayile, ours, the Dima’s was on one end.

“There is also Nemane School close by, we know each other well. Khulu may not know me because he says he has been gone 61 years in Johannesburg, he put it right, when we grew up there was a trek to Johannesburg where he had gone to. I am 73 years old now, he is older than me, at 81. But his father Saka, angimbuzi emuntwini ngiyamazi, lakhathesi ungathi ngiyekutshengisa umuzi kaSaka ngingayakutshengisa ukuthi wawu la,” said Ald Ndlovu.

Ald Ndlovu said he does not know who will take Khulu Moyo in at that ripe age.

“I heard there is a young sister of Khulu Moyo who is married and may not be in a position to take him in. He needs to be bathed, clothed and cared for, who will do that? Unless someone is touched by the Holy Spirit, then he can find a place to stay. He is now Government property.”

Ald Ndlovu said following some consultations he is trying to contact Headman Ngwizi back in Tsholotsho as he understands they are a bit related to Khulu Moyo and wants him to find any information from that end and assist.

Khulu Moyo said he was grateful for the help he had received so far.

“Ngiyabonga ngalokhu elingenzele khona. Lingenzele umusa onzima, ngizatshela abanye, ngizatshela umphakathi ukuthi khangelani, impilo isinjani (Thank you for the help rendered so far, you have done an act of kindness and I will tell others about this),” he said.

Asked whether he would want to return to South Africa, he said not all.

“Ahhh ngikhona la, angisayi ngale, angisayi kweyinye indawo. Ngisekhaya, sengi right lapha. ETsholotsho ngizahamba ngiyelunguza abantu, ngisa planner (I am not going back to South Africa, I am home now. I will visit Tsholotsho to check on others, I am still planning around that),” he said.

Efforts to contact the alleged daughter later in the day were fruitless. – @NyembeziMu