HEXCO 2021 results outs

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Higher Education Examination Council (Hexco) 2021 results are out.

This was announced by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, in a statement where they noted that a pass rate of 60,9 percent had been attained.

“The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor F Tagwira wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examination Council (Hexco) November 2021 examination results have been released.

“He wishes to thank lecturers, the students, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process. Their contribution towards the success of the examinations has resulted in the achievement of a 60,9 percent,” said the Ministry.