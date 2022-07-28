Highlanders juniors policy restoration, as three more youngsters are promoted to first team

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club continue with promotion of their junior policy after three youngsters were elevated to the first team.

On Thursday, Highlanders announced that Nigel Ncube, Daniel Msendami and Mason Mushore have all been promoted to the first team. The three join 16-year old Prince Ndlovu who was elevated at the beginning of this month and has already made his debut in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Highlanders already had young striker Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube in the first team and the 19-year old on Wednesday committed his future at Amahlolanyama where he will be until 2026.

Former Bosso90 skipper Darlington Mukuli was in March promoted to the first team in March as a direct replacement for Winston Mhango.

It seems the arrival of Baltemar Brito has brought with it hopes for Bosso’s youngsters who have for years been ignored while the club continued to sign players from elsewhere. Some of the Bosso junior products have gone on to flourish elsewhere, which has seen other clubs, who were not involved in grooming the talent benefit from selling them. Some of the high profile Highlanders juniors who went on to shine at other clubs local clubs before being sold to teams outside the country are Marvelous Nakamba, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Teenage Hadebe.

