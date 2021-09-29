Hotplate Grillhouse gets President’s nod

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered praises to fast food company Hotplate Grillhouse Zimbabwe for its expansion drive.

The company early this year announced that it will be investing more than US$200 000 in an expansion drive that will see additional branches being opened in Zimbabwe. The local franchise is part of the South African food outlet, Hotplate Grillhouse, and has created about 400 jobs after expanding its footprint from only three units last year to 16 units in different parts of the country.

Speaking at the opening of the Hotplate Grill House unit along Samora Machel Avenue in Harare today (Wednesday) which has been donated to First Lady Amai Mngangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation, President Mnangagwa said the food giant will go a long way in changing the lives of the vulnerable in society.

“It gives me great pleasure to officiate at this occasion marking the launch of the newly constructed restaurant Hotplate Grillhouse franchise. Today’s event is concurrently the handover of this establishment as a donation to Angel of Hope Foundation but for the benefit of the less privileged girl child.

This gesture is unprecedented and demonstrates the generosity of our citizens towards uplifting the quality of lives of vulnerable members of the society,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said Hotplate Grillhouse will enhance the country’s cultural development.

“It further speaks to the collective responsibility of the public and private sectors in ensuring that our nation realises sustainable development which leaves no one and no place behind. Hotplate Grillhouse Zimbabwe is one of the country’s upcoming food franchises in respect to the notion of African traditional cuisines. Such initiative will undoubtedly help showcase our vast cultural heritage mirrored through our wide range of traditional foods at this restaurant,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said Government remains unwavering in its quest to promote private sector led economic growth at every level of the economy.

“Despite the current Covid-19 pandemic it is encouraging to note that various investments are progressing well across all sectors of our economy. The fact that this investment was put together by a local company and that it expanded during the pandemic attests to the man’s potential, determination as he is one of our young people. I am proud of him,” said President Mnangagwa.

Hotplate Grillhouse company director Mr Benson Muneri said the support from the country’s first citizens shows that President Mnangagwa is a listening President and Amai Mnangagwa a loving mother.

“For me today you (President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Mnangagwa) have proved that one does not have to be politically affiliated to have your support. Here l am today to attest that you are here for us all Zimbabweans.

“Needless to remind you all that this day is brought to you all by our customers who have supported our Hotplate Grillhouse Brand and its offering since its inception in 2019 to date. Zimbabweans, this is your day you indeed made this possible for us as a business, thank you, we are forever grateful as we continue to learn in this game,” said Mr Muneri.

Mr Muneri said the Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra spearheaded by the Second Republic has realised fruitful results.

“As a proud Zimbabwean. l would like to say thank you for levelling the playing field for us small businesses and budding entrepreneurs. Your endless call and re-affirmation that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business echoes across this land once again today. As a brand we choose to join you in your fight to build this nation one brick at a time. I was in South Africa from 1997 to end of 2019. Mayibuye iAfrika. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity, exposure and experience l attained in this journey.

“Home sick and upon hearing of the winds of change blowing in our land, l decided to sell all businesses l had in South Africa and head home with the little l had to invest back home. I invested in one store at a time and here we are we are proud owners of 19 stores two years later, namely 16 Hotplate Grillhouse and three Barcelos,” said Mr Muneri.

Mr Muneri thanked his workers for the hard work they have put in the success of the company.

“To the real engines behind this vehicle, our staff employed at the stores across the land who are doing their utmost best to exceed expectations daily, l say thank you for putting us on the map. To my late father Mr F E Muneri l honour you on this day. May your soul continue to rest in peace Chikonamombe. To very important woman in my life Amai Rufaro Muneri and Josephine Chimango, thank you for raising me to be the man l am today. You made me believe that there is indeed joy in giving more than receiving. We are in business today because we are driven by that grassroot mentality you drilled into us from childhood as you struggled through the streets of Zimbabwe selling madhoiri to ensure we could go to school and be here today,” said Mr Muneri.