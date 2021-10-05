IDBZ seeks organisations to take up commercial space at student accommodation complex

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) has started looking for companies that will take up commercial space at the Bulawayo Student Accommodation Complex.

The complex which is being constructed at Selbourne Park next to the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) at a cost of US$14,8 million, is expected to be complete by February 2022.

However it is expected to take in its first students this month with one of the wings now at 96 percent completion.

In a statement, IDBZ revealed that they were now looking for partners to take up the commercial space.

“The Bulawayo Student Accommodation Complex (BSAC) is a joint venture between the IDBZ and private sector investors, namely; Old Mutual, Motor Industry Pension Fund and Zimnat, who have joined hands with the bank to finance the project. The project is due for completion in February 2022.

“BSAC has three blocks which will house 1032 students from various institutions of higher learning in Bulawayo. The complex is located close to the National University of Science and Technology along Gwanda road. There is commercial space within the complex which will be available for leasing,” reads the statement.

The commercial space, which will be on the ground floor includes a supermarket and other basic amenities required by students.

Under the University Students and Staff Accommodation Programme (USSAP), IDBZ will spearhead the construction of accommodation facilities for students and staff at universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

This programme is a critical intervention in complementing Government efforts towards alleviating the plight of students and staff by providing secure and affordable accommodation facilities which are conducive for effective teaching and learning