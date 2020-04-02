June and November examinations to go ahead

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has assured the nation that the June and November Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations will go ahead as scheduled.

In a statement Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Ambassador Cain Mathema said there were no changes save for a few measures that have been put in place to ensure smooth registration in preparation for the examinations.

“In this regard I would like to inform the nation that as a result of the nationwide lockdown which was announced by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa the following measures have been put in place.

“ZIMSEC has provided and electronic platform for the submission of candidates entry data and a proof of payment for the 2020 June and November examination” he said.

As a means of easing communication during the nationwide lockdown, a call center has been set up at ZIMSEC head office to support heads of examination centres when they encounter problems in uploading entry data, he said.

Ambassador Mathema said candidates have also been advised not to physically visit their examination centers to verify their individual registration data as those will be done using statements of entry.

Heads of examination centres who fail to access the online platform must phone ZIMSEC call centres between 8 and 4pm for assistance.

The call centre numbers 0242304552/4, 0242302622/4, WhatsApp 0772148786.

Schools closed two weeks early for the first term while no new dates have been announced for opening of the second term raising fears among parents that their children especially writing public examinations this year would not have adequate time to prepare.